Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers To Be Demolished on 21 August

The senior IAS officer said the private agency, Edifice Engineering, engaged for the demolition work by Supertech on Tuesday made a presentation to the Noida Authority about the work progress and its preparation.

"The company said they are on track for the job. It said it has on its own taken a buffer period of 12 days from the actual date of demolition (August 28). They will be ready 12 days in advance. So it has been decided to shift the demolition date by one week to 21 August," Maheshwari said.

The Supreme Court had on 31 August last year ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society in sector 93A.

The towers were earlier scheduled for demolition on 22 May and test blasts were held on 10 April at the site by Edifice Engineering, which has further roped in South African firm Jet Demolitions for the work owing to its expertise in the job.