SC Grants 3-Month Extension for Demolition of Noida's Supertech Twin Towers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 May, extended the deadline for the demolition of Supertech's 40-storey twin towers in Noida till 28 August.

The extension was given following a request by Edifice Engineering that is responsible for conducting the demolition.

The Mumbai-based firm had sought the extension saying that more explosives will be needed than expected as the blasts will have to be carried out on an additional floor along with the basement.

The Noida authorities, however, had refused to extend the deadline, calling it a breach of the agreement.