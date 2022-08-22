Noida Supertech Demolition: What Are the Evacuation Guidelines for 28 August?

Residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies in Noida will have to leave their homes on 28 August, according to the finalised evacuation plan for the demolition of the Supertech Twin Towers.

More than 3,500 kg of explosive will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers, according to the officials.

The Supreme Court had on 31 August 2021 ordered the demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, which had come up in violation of building bye-laws inside Supertech's Emerald Court group housing society.