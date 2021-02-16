Nodeep Kaur Gets Bail in 2nd Case, to Approach HC for the 3rd

A sessions court in Sonepat, on Monday, 15 February, granted bail to 24-year-old Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur, in the second of the three cases registered against her in the district.

However, the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan activist continues to remain in prison, as bail in the third case against her was denied in early February.

Nodeep Kaur’s advocate Jatinder Kumar informed The Indian Express that the bail was subject to furnishing of bail bonds of Rs 50,000. The sessions court which had granted bail to Kaur in the first case had also demanded the same sum.

Kaur’s lawyer informed the Indian Express that they will pay all the bail bonds together, as soon as they secure a bail from the High Court in the third case (in which Kaur has so far been denied bail).