No Unemployment in India, Only the Congress Prince Is Unemployed: Tejasvi Surya

On Wednesday evening, while participating in the discussion on the budget in Lok Sabha, Surya said, “Before Modi there was double-digit inflation. Now we have single-digit inflation. Before the size of India’s GDP was Rs 110 lakh crore. After Modi, the size of the GDP is Rs 230 lakh crore. Before Modi, India’s exports were Rs 2.85 lakh crore. After Modi, it is Rs 4.7 lakh crore.”

Surya further said, “If the GDP has increased multiple times, if FDI has increased multiple times, if the number of unicorns have increased multiple times, how can there be no employment generation. The Congress party and their dynastic leaders are confusing their political unemployment as unemployment in the country. The hardworking and talented people have all the opportunities. The only unemployed person is the prince of the Congress party,” The Indian Express reported.