For Tejasvi Surya, Some History About the Language & Attire of Hindus

The Fabindia advertisement announcing its Diwali festive collection, named “Jashn-e-Riwaz”, made one mistake. It was immediately pointed out that the name of the festival should have been Jashn-e-Riwaj, ending with the letter ‘J’ and not with the letter ‘Z’, as it had appeared in their advertisement. The prompt response from whoever handles their publicity should have been to call up the copywriter and make the correction.

Fabindia did not do so. What they did was to listen to a rabble-rouser, one Tejasvi Surya of a party that now boasts an unrivalled gallery of such unique personages. This bright spark is no ordinary worker but a leader who might soon rise to greater heights than he has already surmounted.

Tejasavi could not possibly have known the difference or the significance of the difference between the sounds of the two letters and given the universe that he inhabits, he would not care. His objections were more basic, or shall we say, more grounded, for he inhabits a world of certainties and not of subtleties.