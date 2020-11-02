No Manufacturing to be Allowed in New Industrial Areas: Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

No manufacturing industry will be allowed in any new industrial areas of Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, 2 November, pointing out that only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there. Kejriwal's announcement comes as pollution levels in the national capital have once again risen to alarming levels this year. Every year, at the onset of the winter season, Delhi battles high levels of air pollution. Among the reasons cited for the deteriorating air quality are unfavourable weather conditions and stubble burning, combined with manufacturing activities and vehicular pollution.

Manufacturing units, which cause pollution, will be given the option to shift to service or hi-tech industry, the CM said on Monday.

“Delhi’s economy is mainly based on the service industry. Hi-tech and service industry will be provided space at cheaper rates.” Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by PTI

Calling it a ‘historic step’, Kejriwal said that the Centre has okayed the his government's proposal over new industrial areas and issued a notification. Several measures have been taken in Delhi to curb air pollution in the last few years, including the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme. However, the pollution levels remain of concern, especially during October and November.

(With inputs from PTI.)