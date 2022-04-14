No Hate Speech Was Given At Delhi Dharam Sansad: Delhi Police to Supreme Court

On 12 January, the Supreme Court had ordered the Uttarakhand government, central government, and Delhi Police to reply to a petition to the Dharam Sansad.

The court was hearing a petition by a former judge of Patna High Court, Justice Anjana Prakash, and journalist Qurban Ali.

The plea stated that between 17 to 19 December, at two separate events in Delhi and Uttarakhand's pilgrimage city of Haridwar, multiple calls to kill minorities and attack their religious spaces were made.

The plea had stated that "no action whatsoever has been taken by the Delhi Police in relation with the event held in Delhi despite the fact that open calls for genocide, that are available on the internet, were made therein."

On Wednesday, 13 April, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttarakhand government to file a status report on the cases related to the hate speeches made in Haridwar Dharam Sansad allegedly inciting violence against minority communities.