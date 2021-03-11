Indian & Foreign Cow Milk Same: Govt Refutes Own Cow Exam Syllabus

Two months after a proposed nationwide cow science examination, whose syllabus listed several differences between the milk of indigenous cows and foreign breeds, the government has stated in the Lok Sabha that there is “no conclusive information available regarding the difference between the quality” of Indian and foreign breeds.

The exam, called the ‘Kamdhenu Gau-Vigyan Prachar-Prasar Examination’ (National Cow Science examination), ran into controversy for its syllabus which, among its several contested claims, states that the milk of Indian cows is slightly yellow as it contains traces of gold.

The syllabus, in a comparison chart between the Indian ‘gaumata’ and the Jersey cow, claimed that as per scientific research, the Indian cow’s milk was the “best on earth”, protects people from harmful radiations and has several disease-curing properties while the foreign breed’s milk is “not at all good”, as it contains “poisonous chemicals” and should not be consumed.