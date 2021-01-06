Govt To Hold ‘Gau Vigyan’ Exam To Create Interest About Cows

The government, on Tuesday, 5 January, announced a national-level voluntary online exam on ‘gau vigyan’ (cow science) to be held on 25 February, reported PTI.

The intent of this exam is reportedly to get students and general public interested in learning about the indigenous cow and its benefits.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog (RKA), which comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, will be conducting the exam every year.

RKA chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria, according to PTI, said: