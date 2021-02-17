Encourage Students to Take Cow Science Exam, UGC Tells Varsities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the vice chancellors of all universities to “encourage students” to enrol for the Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar - Prasar Examination – an online test designed to test one’s understanding of cow science, that will be held across India on 25 February.

The circular, signed by UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain, also asks the VCs to inform affiliated colleges about the same.