Caste-Based Census: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav, To Meet PM Modi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, 19 August, said he, along with representatives from all parties in the state, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 23 August to discuss the issue of a caste-based census.

Kumar added that Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, will also be a part of the delegation.

“I had sought an appointment with the PM to meet him along with an all-party delegation from Bihar, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, to discuss the issue of a caste-based census. I thank him for giving us time next Monday at 11 am," Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.