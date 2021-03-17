Nita Ambani Not Invited as Visiting Prof at BHU: RIL Post Protests

Reports of Nita Ambani being a visiting lecturer at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake, she hasn't received an invitation from BHU, a Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told news agency ANI.
According to earlier news reports, BHU’s Social Sciences Faculty had sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, asking Ambani be visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre.
Set up around two decades ago, the Women Study Centre of the university’s Social Sciences Faculty reportedly has three posts for visiting professors.
Following reports of the proposal, over 40 students staged a protest on Tuesday opposing the proposal to make Reliance Industries executive director a visiting professor. A protesting student, Shubham Tiwari had said that instead of Ambani, those who have set an example of women empowerment should be invited, The Indian Express reported.
