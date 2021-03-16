Ambani Bomb Scare: Vaze Seized CCTV Footage From His Own Society

One day after Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze became the investigating officer in Mukesh Ambani’s bomb-scare probe, his team at the Mumbai Police’s Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on 27 February, visited his housing society and reportedly asked for all the CCTV footage available, The Indian Express reported.

This incident occurred at Saket Cooperative Housing Society in Thane West near the Mumbai-Agra highway.

An anonymous official from the society informed The Indian Express that the 4-member police team “initially made an oral request and were reluctant to put in a formal written request”. “It was only after the society said that it would not hand over the footage without a written demand did they write a letter,” the official said.