Night Curfew in Delhi From 10 pm to 5 am: What’s Allowed?

Officials and officers of the Government of India.
All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical staff, etc and other health services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health service).
Pregnant women and patients requiring medical / health services.
Officers/officials· related to functioning of the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid ID-card.
Journalists for print and electronic media will be allowed to move on an e-pass as well.
I have to take a flight at midnight. Can I travel to the airport?
People coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs are allowed to travel on production of valid tickets.
Can I travel from Delhi to Noida during non-curfew hours?
There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/ transportation of essential/ non-essential goods.
No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.