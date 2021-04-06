COVID Symptoms to Look Out for: The Common, the Rare, the Severe

It started with a fever and dry cough. And then came sore throat and loss of smell. But there's also breathlessness, delirium, and even stroke. Is it COVID is or just a passing viral fever? Where do the symptoms of COVID begin and where do they end?
Many, especially young healthy individuals, may experience no symptoms at all, but in others, a combination of different symptoms can manifest in different degrees.
Here are all the old and newly added, common and rare COVID symptoms you should be aware of.
Fever, sore throat and dry cough have been listed as the most common, and earliest symptoms of COVID-19 by health authorities across the world.
These were the first symptoms associated with COVID to be recognised back in December 2019, and continue to the be the most widely reported symptoms across the world.
Other fairly common symptoms that were subsequently added to the official list of symptoms by the World Health Organization (WHO) include:
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), these symptoms are usually mild, and escalate gradually.
Previously, Dr Anshu Rohatgi, Senior Consultant, Neurology Department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi told FIT, "Just the loss of taste and smell is not good enough reason to self-isolate. These symptoms are commonly seen in other influenza and flu for various reasons."
This is also true from other common symptoms, like sore throat and cough that, that overlap with other infections.
This is the reason why the order of the onset of these symptoms has also been closely watched by experts.
A study published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health points to how, while influenza typically begins with a cough, the first symptom of COVID-19 is fever.
Over the course of the past few months, as we have come to understand the infection and its manifestations better, different studies have found patterns of other symptoms associated with the illness.
These include skin rashes, the inability to stay awake, nausea, vomiting, and a loss of appetite, among others.
According to the CDC, some people may also notice blue-coloured skin, lips, or nail beds.
Furthermore, because the infection primarily affects the lungs, there is also a chance of it causing other related complications due to lack of oxygen supply, including seemingly unrelated cardiovascular complications.
...Any of the above-listed symptoms turn severe, says the MoHFW.
Other than that, the WHO also strongly advises getting immediate medical hep if you experience the following serious symptoms.
Some other rare but serious symptoms include:
Given that we can't be absolutely certain of how severely the infection might manifest, as well as the long-term symptoms still largely being a mystery to us, prevention still remains the most prudent path.
The WHO also recommends maintaining at least a one-metre distance between you and people coughing or sneezing.
