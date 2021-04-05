UP Issues New Stricter Guidelines Over Spike In COVID Cases

As the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow on Monday, 5 April, and appealed to others to get vaccinated, the state has issued strict guidelines in light of the rising cases in the state.

For multi-storeyed apartments, if one home has a case, the entire floor would be sealed.



“After one COVID-19 case on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, buildings to be turned into a containment zone”, said Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar's district magistrate, as per news agency ANI.