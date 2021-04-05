UP Issues New Stricter Guidelines Over Spike In COVID Cases

As the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Lucknow on Monday, 5 April, and appealed to others to get vaccinated, the state has issued strict guidelines in light of the rising cases in the state.
For multi-storeyed apartments, if one home has a case, the entire floor would be sealed.
“After one COVID-19 case on a floor of a multi-storey building, the entire floor would be declared a containment zone. If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, buildings to be turned into a containment zone”, said Suhas LY, Gautam Budh Nagar's district magistrate, as per news agency ANI.
The containment zone will be lifted from restrictions if no patient who is COVID positive is found within 14 days. There were 39 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida as of 3 April, reported Hindustan Times.
The administration has instructed for the increase the number of beds for COVID patients at SGPGI, King George Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. There can be no more than 100 people present at any kind of public event in the state.
According to Union Health Ministry data, UP has witnessed a surge in cases with 4164 new cases on Sunday, pushing the total case load to 630,059.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times)
