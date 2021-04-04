Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown in Maharashtra Amid COVID Spike

Amid an unrelenting surge in COVID cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray led-government on Sunday, 4 April, announced a slew of restrictions in the state, including weekend lockdowns and night curfews.
CM Thackeray held a cabinet meeting on Sunday where the new measures were discussed.
Earlier, people had been asked to get ready for restrictions, preparing for a complete lockdown in the worst-case scenario.
A 12-hour night curfew was ordered in Pune on Friday, and public buses, shopping malls, religious places, hotels were asked to stay shut for a week.
On Saturday, the CM warned that rising demand for oxygen cylinders daily would soon force him to divert those meant for industrial use.
Earlier on Friday, Thackeray had called the decision to impose a lockdown a “viscious cycle” along with saving the economy and added, “employment can be regenerated, but lives were irreplaceable.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also conducting a meeting in New Delhi to assess the situation in Maharashtra.
Published: 04 Apr 2021,05:31 PM IST