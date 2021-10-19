National Investigation Agency to Probe Conspiracy Behind J&K Civilian Killings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the targeted killing of four civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month, reports said on Tuesday morning, 19 October.

The NIA is already probing a larger conspiracy in the killings and has arrested nine persons and raided over two dozen places linked with, 'The Resistance Front' – believed to an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The agency is expected to investigate the killing of Makhan Lal Bindroo, Virender Paswan, Supunder Kaur and Deepak Chand, as well as that of two labourers from Bihar – Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev.

The two persons from Bihar were gunned down by terrorists in Wanpoh in Kulgam district on Sunday, taking the number of civilians killed in targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this month to 11.