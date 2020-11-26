We Don’t Have Sipper For Stan Swamy, NIA Responds After 20 Days

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), according to The Hindu, on Thursday, 26 November told the court that they do not have a straw and a sipper for 83-year old arrested activist Father Stan Swamy to drink from.

Father Stan Swamy had sought the same, citing difficulty due to his Parkinson’s Disease.

Arrested in relation to the Bhima Koregaon case, Swamy had moved a special court over a month ago in Mumbai seeking, citing his ailment, permission to use a straw and a sipper cup to drink.



In his application Swamy had said:

“I cannot hold a glass as my hands are unsteady due to Parkinson’s.”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which arrested Swamy from his residence in Ranchi on 8 October, had told the court on 6 November that it needed 20 days time to respond to Swamy's request. The court, which grants special permission for articles to be brought in from outside, had thereby slated the matter for hearing on 26 November.

The court has now asked the medical officer to reply to the requirement of straw and sipper, along with the requirement of winter clothes on 4 December, reported LiveLaw.

WHAT DID THE SPECIAL PUBLIC PROSECUTOR SAY?

Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Shelly reportedly said to LiveLaw:

“Actually, they (Stan Swamy’s lawyers) never applied for straw and sipper. They claimed that while arresting him we had recovered the straw and sipper from him. We simply said that we have recovered no such articles from him, so how can we provide.”

WHAT IS PARKINSON’S DISEASE?

According to America’s National Institutes of Health, Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance, and coordination. Parkinson's symptoms are usually gradual in their onset and get worse over time. As the disease progresses, people may even have difficulty walking and talking.

BACKGROUND