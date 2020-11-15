‘Humanity is Bubbling in Taloja Prison’: Stan Swamy Pens Letter

Swamy needs help with his chores inside the jail because of his ailment. His cell is 13 feet in length and 8 feet in breadth, and he shares this space with two other inmates.

Activists Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira are lodged in the same jail as well.

In the letter that Swamy wrote with the help of colleague and activist Ferreira, he expressed gratitude towards his inmates and colleagues. “During the day, when cells and barracks are opened, we meet with each other. From 5.30 pm to 06.00 am and 12 noon to 03.00 pm, I am locked up in my cell, with two inmates. Arun assists me to have my breakfast and lunch. Vernon helps me with bath,” he said in his letter.

Referring specifically to the two inmates Swamy shares his cell with, he said: