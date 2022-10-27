'Could Affect Communal Harmony': News18 Fined Rs 50,000 Over Hijab Ban Debate

The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA) levied a fine of Rs 50,000 against television channel News18 India on Wednesday, 26 October, for its programming about Karnataka's hijab ban controversy that had made headlines across India several months ago.

In its order dated 21 October 2022, the NBDSA criticised the Network 18-owned news channel for associating panellists (who were in favour of students wearing hijab) with Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of Al Qaeda.

Chaired by Justice (Retd) AK Sikri, the NBDSA is a self regulatory body that is tasked with implementing the voluntary Codes of Ethics and Broadcasting Standards drafted by the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) for its members.