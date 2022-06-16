NBDSA Cautions TV Channels, Asks To Remove 'Misreported' Remark by Rakesh Tikait
None of the broadcasters gave sufficient prominence to the broadcast of the clarification, the authority noted.
The News Broadcasting and Digital Standards Authority (NBDSA), on Tuesday, 14 June, asked three TV channels to immediately remove videos – if still accessible on any of their platforms – of a broadcast in which the statement of former Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait was allegedly misreported.
The direction came after a complaint was filed by activist Indrajeet Ghorpade against TV news channels Zee News, News18 MP/Chhattisgarh, and News18 Rajasthan for airing an allegedly cropped press comment by Tikait in which he falsely appears to be threatening the news media. The broadcast was aired on 28 September 2021.
The authority noted that while News18 had aired a clarification on the same day, Zee News had done so 25 days later after the said broadcast. It also said that “none of the broadcasters had given sufficient prominence to the broadcast of the clarification, which was therefore, also a violation of the Code of Ethics and Guidelines.”
Further, the NBDSA went on to:
Caution the broadcasters to be more careful while airing such news reports which are inaccurate
Advise the broadcasters that if inaccurate news is broadcast, the clarification issued must contain the acknowledgment by the broadcaster of such an error and it must be aired immediately with sufficient prominence
Warn the broadcasters not to repeat the aforementioned violations in the future
The Case
According to the NBDSA order, the snippet which the broadcasters’ reporting was based on was “the next target will be media houses.” The complaint, filed on 30 September 2021, pointed out that Tikait had, in fact, in the entirety said:
“The main culprit is Dilli-wale (Centre), who have sold off fast the country through its policies. Pay attention to what they do, too. They sold off the Mandis of Madhya Pradesh. 182 Mandis have been sold. Chhattisgarh will also not remain untouched. It is now time for everyone to join forces. Their next target is the media houses. If you want to survives, join us, or else you’ll also be finished. (sic)"
