New Petition Seeks Action Against Suresh Chavhanke for Hate Speeches

A petition was filed at a Delhi court, on Thursday, 20 January, against Suresh Chavhanke, Editor-in-Chief of Sudarshan TV, over hate speeches and communal statements that were allegedly made by him at an event held by the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi on 19 December.
In several videos from the event that had been circulated on social media, Chavhanke could be heard saying that “in order to make this country a Hindu nation and to keep it a Hindu nation, and to move forward, we will fight, die and kill, if required.”
Earlier in December, a complaint was also filed against him over the same matter and the recent petition has being filed under Section 156(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), seeking registration of First Information Report (FIR) and investigation by the police on the previous complaint.
The petition says that Chavhanke’s statements are a “clear threat to use force and violence against the minorities in order to make India a Hindu Rashtra.”
“The accused being very well aware about the sensitivity of the issue still incited and provoked the large number of audience present in the event to demolish the mosques (religious place of Muslims) by raising slogans of “Kashi-Mathura abhi baaki hai,” the petition adds.
Soon after the event, the accused was further seen popularising a Hindi hashtag named 'Ek hi Sapna Hindu Rashtra' from his Twitter handle, which translates to 'one dream Hindu nation,' the petition pointed out.
Chavhanke has been in the news many times before for making incendiary comments.
Last year, in his news show ‘Bindaas Bol’ that is aired on Sudarshan News TV, he had also attempted to falsely depict that Muslim aspirants are favoured in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.
