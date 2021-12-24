Delhi Hate Speech: 5 Days Since Vow to 'Kill' for Hindu Nation, No Police Action

Five days since Hindu right-wing group 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' organised an event endorsing violence against religious minorities in the country's national capital, the police has not reported of any action being initiated in the matter.
(Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)
The hate-spewing event reportedly took place in Delhi’s Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.
A video of Hindutva groups and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December showed them taking an oath to "fight, die and if required, kill" in order to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation).
The oath taken by the attendees declared, “We take an oath and make a resolution that till our last breath, we will fight, die for and if need be, kill, to make this country a Hindu rashtra and keep this country a Hindu rashtra."
Rajeshwar Singh, the Minister of State in Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, was the chief guest at the event.
Sudarshan News' Suresh Chavhanke acknowledged his presence in the Hindu Yuva Vahini's event on Twitter, posting a video of the oath on his account.
He also tagged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the video of the inflammatory oath.
When the chairperson of the Congress minority cell, Imran Pratapgarhi, condemned the hate speech, Chavhanke vilified the politician, saying that he is one of "those who took the oath of [Mughal emperor] Aurangzeb."
The video inciting riots sparked outrage from several quarters of civil society, with members of the Youth Congress taking to Twitter to ask if the communal speech falls under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Some journalists also questioned why those involved were not booked for sedition.
Meanwhile, four days after Haridwar's three-day-long hate speech conclave, the Uttarakhand police registered a case against Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.).
The gathering, which constituted of seers like Annapurna Maa and Dharamdas Maharaj from Bihar, and included BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, was marked with multiple speeches that incited riots, urging the attendees to arm themselves, kill minorities and attack their religious spaces.
Most speeches made genocidal calls as they asked Hindus to pick up arms against Muslims.
(With inputs from The New Indian Express.)
