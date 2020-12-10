‘Day of Pride’: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for New Parliament

Calling it a "historic day", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 10 December, addressed the nation after laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building at Central Vista in Delhi.
PM Modi said that the new Parliament building will realise the needs of a 21st-century India.
“The old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. The new building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In the old building, work to fulfill necessities of the nation was done. In the new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised,” he said.
He added that he still remembers the day he entered the Parliament as the Prime Minister in 2014.
“This is a proud day for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs,” the Prime Minister said.
A ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) was held following the laying of the foundation stone of the new Parliament building.
The event was also attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Hardeep S Puri, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.
The new Parliament building is estimated to be completed by the year 2022.
Published: 10 Dec 2020,04:36 PM IST