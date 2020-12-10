New Central Vista Parliament: PM to Lay Foundation Stone Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation and perform bhoomi pujan for a new Parliament building on the Central Vista in the national capital on Thursday, 10 December.

The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Hardeep S Puri, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

The bhoomi pujan and the laying of the foundation stone will begin at around 1 pm. A ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm. The prime minister will address the gathering at 2:15 pm.