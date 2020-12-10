New Central Vista Parliament: PM to Lay Foundation Stone Today
Catch all the live updates on the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Parliament building here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation and perform bhoomi pujan for a new Parliament building on the Central Vista in the national capital on Thursday, 10 December.
The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi and Hardeep S Puri, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.
The bhoomi pujan and the laying of the foundation stone will begin at around 1 pm. A ‘sarva dharma prarthana’ (inter-faith prayer) will be held at 1:30 pm. The prime minister will address the gathering at 2:15 pm.
- Under the proposed Central Vista Redevelopment plan, India is set to get a new Parliament building by July 2022
- The project given to Tata Projects Limited is estimated to cost Rs 971 crore
- The new Parliament will be constructed adjacent to the existing Parliament building
- It will be triangular and will reportedly come up on 13 acres within the existing Parliament complex
- The building is one of the main features of the Central Vista redevelopment project
- It will be larger than the existing building and will have space for 900 MPs
What Will Happen to the Existing Parliament?
The existing Parliament will be converted into an archaeological asset of the country – fitted, reportedly, to provide functional spaces for Parliamentary events.
The structure will complete 100 years in 2021 and was constructed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker, who were responsible for the planning and construction of the city of New Delhi. It took six years to complete and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time.
What is the Opposition to Central Vista Revamp?
- As many as seven pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court against various permissions given to the project by the authorities, including the nod to change the land use.
- As many as 80 acres of land, which is currently accessible to the public, will become 'restricted' and can only be accessed by government officials. Architects argue that the change in land use is 'legally not tenable' – and that there is no provision to compensate for those spaces that won't remain accessible to public.
- No environment audit of the project has taken place either. At least 1,000 trees will be cut. There is also no plan on how the green cover will be replenished for the 80 acres of land which is being redeveloped. Climate activists are warning that the spiking levels of pollution in the national capital could deteriorate further if the construction begins.
- No heritage audit has been carried out for the project. Even Grade 1 heritage buildings like the National Museums – basically, buildings which are of national importance and architectural excellence – will be demolished or modified under the proposed redevelopment.
How Much Will the New Parliament Cost?
The new Parliament will cost Rs 776 crore, according to the CPWD’s application for environment clearance for the building.
But the cost of a new Parliament is not just financial. 194 trees will also be cut in the construction of the new Parliament. According to the CPWD’s application for environment clearance, there are 326 trees currently at the proposed project land. Apart from other vegetation, 194 trees will be cut or transplanted. The application also mentions plans to plant 250 trees to make up for the loss of trees during construction.
What Will be Different in this New Parliament?
The new Parliament will be larger than the existing building. It will have space for 900 MPs – with 800 MPs for Lok Sabha and 100 MPs for Rajya Sabha – and enough space for a joint Parliament session of 1,350 MPs.
According to a presentation given by Bimal Patel, director of HCP Design, the new Parliament will also have a separate lounge for MPs, a VIP lounge, and office space for MPs.
Under the proposed new Parliament building, the space available to MPs will increase to 60cm by 60cm, with enough space for a desk and with each bench seating two MPs.
