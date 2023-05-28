Watch Live | New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi Places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens' Delhi with robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday.

The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building at any cost.

Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted.

A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.