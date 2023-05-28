Watch Live | New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi Places 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha

Watch Live |Parliament Building Inauguration: PM Modi Places Sengol in Lok Sabha
(Photo: The Quint)
New Parliament Building Inauguration | Watch the ceremony LIVE:
India on Sunday, 27 May, got a new Parliament building with Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicking off the inauguration ceremony by performing a pooja in the premises, following which he placed the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber.
The inauguration ceremony began with a havan performed by PM Modi following which the Sengol, which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims to be the symbol of transfer of power from the British in 1947, was placed in the Lok Sabha.
The building is being inaugurated by PM Modi even as 21 Opposition parties, including the Congress, have decided to boycott the ceremony citing no invitation to President Droupadi Murmu.
Here's a glimpse of the new Parliament building in a video voiced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan:
Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh along with chief ministers of several states and BJP president J P Nadda are present at the ceremony.
The new parliament building boasts a seating capacity for 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha, up from the old 552 seats and seating capacity for up to 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, up from the old 245 seats.
The new Lok Sabha is also approximately three times the size of the old Lok Sabha with its design inspired by the peacock.
The new Rajya Sabha is themed after a lotus, India's national flower.
The construction of the new parliament building has utilized 26,045 metric tons of steel, 63,807 metric tons of cement, and 9,689 metric tons of fly ash.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the new Parliament is a symbol of self-respect for 142 crore Indians.
"Today is a historic day for the countrymen because on this day Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over the new Parliament House to the country," he told news agency ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in prayers of all faiths after placing the Sengol in new Lok Sabha chamber.
After placing the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber, PM Modi felicitated construction workers who worked for the construction of the new Parliament building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha chamber.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that the Sengol symbolised the transfer of power in 1947 from the British to India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicks off the inauguration ceremony by performing a pooja in the new Parliament premises on Sunday with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Thousands of police personnel have been deployed in Lutyens' Delhi with robust security arrangement in and around the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday.
The wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar, about two kilometres from Parliament, said that they will go ahead with their "Mahila Mahapanchayat" near the new building at any cost.
Police, however, said that no protester will be allowed to move towards the new Parliament building as permission has not been granted.
A senior police officer said that security has been stepped up by enhancing police deployment, placing multiple barricades and sufficient police pickets and in addition, intensive patrolling is also being carried out across the national capital and its bordering areas to ensure that law and order is maintained.
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory in light of the inauguration. The New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area on Sunday and only bonafide residents, civil service aspirants, and public transport vehicles will be allowed to move in the area. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area from 5.30 am to 3 pm.
At least 21 opposition parties decided to boycott the event because the PM will be presiding over the inauguration instead of President Droupadi Murmu.
On Wednesday, parties including the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party issued a joint statement that read, "However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response."
The new building, which is triangular in shape, has a built-up area of 65,000 square metre. It is located in front of the existing Parliament building.
The new Lok Sabha will have a capacity of up to 888 seats. The central hall in the old Parliament building has 440 seats. The colours and aesthetic of the new Lok Sabha hall are inspired by the peacock, the national bird. The hall might accommodate 1,272 seats during joint sessions.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha hall will have a capacity of up to 384 seats. It is based on a 'lotus', the national flower.