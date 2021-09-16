NEET Suicides | ‘Beg You, Please Don’t End Your Lives’: TN CM Stalin to Students

"I beg of you, please do not end your lives,” said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, making an appeal to students appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses.

Advising panicked children to talk to mental health experts by dialling 104, Stalin added, “Nothing is impossible for you. Study with that confidence. Parents, too, should instill self-confidence in children and not stress them out," NDTV reported.