17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Tamil Nadu's Vellore

A 17-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant hailing from Tamil Nadu's Vellore district died by suicide on Wednesday, 15 September.
Soundharya T, a resident of Thalaiyarampattu village located near Katpadi, had written her NEET exam on Sunday. According to her family, she had been worried about failing the medical entrance exam, which had triggered her death, The News Minute reported.
Soundharya, who had been disturbed since the day of the exam, had reportedly informed her mother that she had found the examination tough and that she had not been able to perform well.
On Wednesday, when the student's parents, who are daily-wage earners, returned from work, they had found her dead in her room, as per The News Minute.
On Tuesday, an 18-year-old resident of Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district was found dead in her house in Sathampadi village.
In another recent incident in the state's Salem district, a 19-year-old student was found dead on Sunday, hours before he was slated to attempt the NEET exam for the third time in a row.
