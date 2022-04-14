NCB Appoints IRS Officer Amit Fakkad Gawate As Its Mumbai Zonal Director

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday, 14 April, appointed Amit Fakkad Gawate, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) cadre from the 2008 batch, as its Mumbai zonal director.
Earlier, he was in charge of the NCB's Bengaluru and Chennai offices. Gawate will continue to head the Bengaluru NCB as an additional charge till 31 May, Hindustan Times reported.
Meanwhile, the NCB, on 13 April, suspended two of its officers probing the cruise ship drugs case involving Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.
However, the NCB's director-general, SN Pradhan, said that their suspension did not have anything to do with Khan's case, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times.)
