Navratri Colours List 2022: Significance of 9 Colours and Forms of Maa Durga

Navratri 2022 colours list and significance of 9 forms of Maa Durga.
(Photo: iStock)
The festival of Navratri is almost here and people are excited. Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur by Hindus every year. Every year, Navratri is observed twice - Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. Chaitra Navratri was celebrated in the month of April and now it's time for Sharad Navratri. This year Sharad Navratri 2022 starts on Monday, 26 September and ends on Wednesday, 5 October 2022.
Navratri festival is recognized by worship of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations for a period of 9 days. During the festival devotees wear colourful outfits, perform special rituals and prayers (Durga Puja), observe fasts, and prepare tasty delicacies.
During Navratri, people wear different colours of clothes on 9 days and each colour has its own importance.Here are the 9 colours of Sharad Navratri and their significance.
Here's the full list of different Sharad Navratri Colours 2022 and their significance during the 9 days of the Navratri festival when 9 forms of Maa Durga are worshipped.
|Days
|Colours
|Significance
|Nine Forms of Maa Durga Worshipped
|Day 1
|White
|Peace and serenity
|Maa Shailapuri
|Day 2
|Red
|Love and Passion
|Maa Brahmacharini
|Day 3
|Royal Blue
|Richness and serenity
|Maa Chandraghanta
|Day 4
|Yellow
|Joy and enthusiasm
|Maa Kushmanda
|Day 5
|Green
|New beginnings, nature, growth, and joy.
|Maa Skandmata
|Day 6
|Grey
|Balanced emotions, sensible and sober nature
|Maa Katyayani
|Day 7
|Orange
|Positivity, warmth, and enthusiasm
|Maa Kalratri
|Day 8
|Peacock Green
|Uniqueness, compassion, and individuality
|Maa Mahagauri
|Day 9
|Pink
|Kindness, affection and harmony
|Maa Siddhidatri