Hindutva Outfits Forcefully Shut Meat Shops During Navratri in Several Cities
Though the police have seen the video of the incident in Faridabad, they are yet to identify the group of men.
As the country celebrates Navratri festival from 7 October to 15 October this year, videos from the past few days showing members of several Hindutva outfits forcefully shutting down meat shops in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, have surfaced online.
In one of the videos of a Facebook live broadcast done from Faridabad, which has since gone viral, a group of men claiming to be from the Bajrang Dal, are seen coercing meat shops to shut.
The Facebook broadcast was done by a Bajrang Dal member named Jeet Vashisth on 7 October, who is heard saying that he had permission from the police commissioner to get the shops closed.
Though the police have seen the video of the incident, they are yet to identify the group of men featuring in it.
The SHO of Mujesar police station, Sandeep Kumar, told The Indian Express that the police spoke to the shopkeeper concerned and he has not filed any complaint. "We are yet to identify the group of men,” he said.
Haryana's Palwal
Similar scenes can be witnessed in another series of videos from Palwal, posted by Vikram Singh, who claims to be the district vice-president of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal.
He said in his post in Hindi, “For many days, there was continuous information that despite the festival of Navratri, some meat traders are not closing the meat shops, today again the workers of the organisation reached and forcefully closed all the shops along with the police administration and also warned shopkeepers that no one will open the shop until the fast of Navratri is completed.”
A police officer was quoted by The Indian Express saying that a group of more than seven men had gathered and were asking a shopkeeper to shut his meat shop.
"A team went to the spot and settled the matter. To avoid a law-and-order issue, the shopkeeper was asked to close his shop at the time. The situation was peaceful,” the officer said, as quoted by The Indian Express.
In another video by one Ved Nagar, he can be heard saying that not one meat shop should be open in India. He adds, “If you see a meat shop open, call police, inform your district authorities and teach them about Mata Rani’s Navratri.”
He added that it is up to the people from the ‘Sanatani Dharam’ to take the responsibility of closing such shops. He further claims that anyone who tries to open his shop on Navratri will go to jail.
Earlier, on 5 October, several outfits under the banner of Samyukta Hindu Sangharsh had written to Gurugram deputy commissioner seeking directions to shut all meat shops during the festival.
Rajiv Mittal, a spokesperson for the group, was quoted as saying, "We have been protesting against this for the past 4 to 5 years. There are 150 registered meat shops in Gurugram. But there are thousands of shops that are running illegally. We have written to the Deputy Commissioner seeking their permanent closure”, Times of India reported.
The group also raised “concern” over namaz being offered in public spaces, saying that it causes “inconvenience” to the public.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The Times of India.)
