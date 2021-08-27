Navjot Sidhu's Adviser Malwinder Singh Mali Resigns After Controversial Remarks

Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet Congress leader Harish Rawat amid tussle. Image used for representational purposes.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali resigned on Friday, 27 August, amid controversy over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir and attacks on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and other party leaders.
The controversy erupted after Mali and Pyare Lal Garg's comments on social media saying that both India and Pakistan were illegal occupants of Jammu and Kashmir. The row flared after Mali's cryptic post from the past against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi also surfaced.
Mali and Garg were appointed advisers to Sidhu on 11 August.
Earlier in June, Mali had also posted a sketch depicting former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi next to a heap of human skulls, carrying a gun with a skull hanging from its muzzle.
In an official statement, CM Singh had slammed Mali and called them "atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country."
He also advised Sidhu to 'rein' his advisers and not speak on issues they had "little or no knowledge of".
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 27 Aug 2021,12:19 PM IST