National Solidarity Day 2023 in India: Significance, History, Quotes & Facts

National Solidarity Day in India is observed every year on 20 October. The day is dedicated to commemorate the victory of Indian Army over the Chinese Army in 1962 during the Indo-China War. The day is recognised with honour and respect, and promotes the bravery and strength of Indian forces in protecting the sovereignty and security of the nation. National Solidarity Day is a tribute to all the brave souls who lost their precious lives in the Sino-Indian War that took place on 20 Oct 1962.

Let us read about the history, significance, and facts about National Solidarity Day 2023 of India.