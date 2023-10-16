International Poverty Eradication Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & More

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is celebrated every year on 17 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness and promote global measures for the prevention of poverty. One of the major challenges in the world that needs to be addressed for the betterment of society is Poverty. The International Poverty Eradication Day is an opportunity to highlight the problems faced by underprivileged people in their day to day lives, and provide necessary support to them.

Poor people struggle to live a normal life and are deprived from basic human rights like education, health, and employment. Eradicating poverty is a chance for the world to promote equality, and allow people from all sectors to live with honor and dignity. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty serves as a platform to foster economic stability on a global level and encourage social inclusion.