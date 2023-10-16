International Poverty Eradication Day 2023 Theme: History, Significance & More

International Poverty Eradication Day 2023: theme, history, significance, and more.
(Photo: iStock)
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is celebrated every year on 17 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness and promote global measures for the prevention of poverty. One of the major challenges in the world that needs to be addressed for the betterment of society is Poverty. The International Poverty Eradication Day is an opportunity to highlight the problems faced by underprivileged people in their day to day lives, and provide necessary support to them.
Poor people struggle to live a normal life and are deprived from basic human rights like education, health, and employment. Eradicating poverty is a chance for the world to promote equality, and allow people from all sectors to live with honor and dignity. International Day for the Eradication of Poverty serves as a platform to foster economic stability on a global level and encourage social inclusion.
The theme of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2023 is "Decent Work and Social Protection: Putting Dignity in Practice for All."
According to un.org, "The observance of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty can be traced back to 17 October 1987. On that day, over a hundred thousand people gathered at the Trocadéro in Paris, where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed in 1948, to honour the victims of extreme poverty, violence and hunger. Through resolution 47/196 adopted on 22 December 1992, the General Assembly declared 17 October as the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and invited all States to devote the Day to presenting and promoting, as appropriate in the national context, concrete activities with regard to the eradication of poverty and destitution."
The main significance of celebrating International Day for the Eradication of Poverty includes the following:
To eradicate poverty on a global level through awareness, support, and education, policies, and intervention.
To promote basic and fundamental rights of destitute and needy people.
Some of the main causes behind poverty are unemployment, lack of resources, lack of education, and inequality. The International Poverty Eradication Day aims at helping the poor people and eliminating destitution on a global level.
The day educates people about how hunger, unemployment, illiteracy, and deprivation of fundamental rights affect the lives of poor and enhance their suffering.
One of the main agenda of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty is to spread awareness about the consequences of poverty like crimes, violence, mental problems, health problems, and many more, and the measures to address them.
This day encourages cooperation and the pursuit of inclusive, sustainable development that leaves no one behind as we work towards a future in which people can live dignified, prosperous, and hopeful lives without being constrained by poverty.
