World Statistics Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Other Details

World Statistics Day 2023: Know the theme, history, significance, and other important details.
(Photo: iStock)
World Statistics Day is celebrated every year on 20 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of advanced, reliable, and good quality statistics in the development of global nations. The United Nations General Assembly established World Statistics Day on 20 October 2015. The main of observing this day is to highlight the huge achievements of national statistical systems, and to foster the importance of statistics in various aspects of society.
Celebrating World Statistics Day provides an opportunity for statisticians, government organisations, policymakers, and other agencies to promote the values of high quality date and statistics in the current data-driven world. Statistics plays a magnificent role in areas like healthcare, economics, education, environment, and social welfare. It not only helps in understanding the complexities of the world, but also helps in the development of effective policies in diverse fields. Statistics is an important aspect of evidence-based decision-making.
The theme of World Statistics Day 2023 is not known yet. However, like every year, the theme will be focused on the critical role of authoritative data and statistical systems in the sustainable development of all nations of the world.
At its 41st Session in February 2010, the United Nations Statistical Commission proposed celebrating 20 October 2010 as World Statistics Day (Decision 41/109).
Acknowledging that the production of reliable, timely statistics and indicators of countries’ progress is indispensable for informed policy decisions and monitoring implementation of the Millennium Development Goals, the General Assembly adopted on 3 June 2010 resolution 64/267, which officially designated 20 October 2010 as the first ever World Statistics Day.
In 2015, with resolution 96/282, the General Assembly decided to designate 20 October 2015 as the second World Statistics Day, stated un.org.
The main significance of World Statistics Day is educate and aware people about the value of accurate, credible and error free statistical data for making well-informed decisions. It cultivates a deeper respect for the work done by statisticians and other data professionals across the globe.
To call in the statistician after the experiment is done may be no more than asking him to perform a post-mortem examination: he may be able to say what the experiment died of. [ Sir R.A. Fisher].
Data is the sword of the 21st century, those who wield it well, the Samurai. [Jonathan Rosenberg].
The combination of some data and an aching desire for an answer does not ensure that a reasonable answer can be extracted from a given body of data. [John Tukey].
The business of the statistician is to catalyze the scientific learning process. [George Box].
Statistics’ real contribution to society is primarily moral, not technical. [Steve Vardeman and Max Morris].
Statistical thinking will one day be as necessary a qualification for efficient citizenship as the ability to read and write. [H.G. Wells].
If you think that statistics has nothing to say about what you do or how you could do it better, then you are either wrong or in need of a more interesting job. [Stephen Senn].
A statistical analysis, properly conducted, is a delicate dissection of uncertainties, a surgery of suppositions. [ M.J. Moroney].
[Statistics are] the only tools by which an opening can be cut through the formidable thicket of difficulties that bars the path of those who pursue the science of man. [Sir Francis Galton].
