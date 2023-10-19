World Statistics Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes & Other Details

World Statistics Day is celebrated every year on 20 October. The day is dedicated to create awareness about the significant role of advanced, reliable, and good quality statistics in the development of global nations. The United Nations General Assembly established World Statistics Day on 20 October 2015. The main of observing this day is to highlight the huge achievements of national statistical systems, and to foster the importance of statistics in various aspects of society.

Celebrating World Statistics Day provides an opportunity for statisticians, government organisations, policymakers, and other agencies to promote the values of high quality date and statistics in the current data-driven world. Statistics plays a magnificent role in areas like healthcare, economics, education, environment, and social welfare. It not only helps in understanding the complexities of the world, but also helps in the development of effective policies in diverse fields. Statistics is an important aspect of evidence-based decision-making.