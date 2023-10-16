World Menopause Day 2023: Date, Theme, History & Significance

Menopause is a condition when a person doesn't get a period for 12 months and the person starts experiencing certain symptoms like hormonal changes, mood changes, hot flashes, etc. that are early symptoms of menopause. According to the US NIH, menopause may begin at the age of 40 to 58 years in developed countries.

World Menopause Day is celebrated on 18 October every year to raise awareness of menopause and to make people aware of the support options available for improving health and wellbeing. Professionals and women should participate in this global awareness campaign and they can do their bit to raise awareness around menopause. Let's have a look at the history, significance, and theme of World Menopause Day 2023.