World Wildlife Day 2023: Date, Theme, and Why To Celebrate

World Wildlife Day 2023: Know the date, theme, and other important details.
(Photo: iStock)
World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated every year on 3 March to appreciate the presence of a wide variety of wildlife, and create awareness among people about the conservation of wild fauna and flora on global level.
The World Wildlife Day is observed annually to remind people about taking immediate precautionary measures to save wildlife from the crimes and human-induced reduction of species.
The exploitation of wildlife has become a serious issue from several years now, and if not stopped right away, it will have a wide-range of economic, environmental and social impacts. World Wildlife Day is recognised to focus on halting biodiversity loss.
This year, World Wildlife Day 2023 falls on Friday, 3 March.
Every year, World Wildlife Day is celebrated under a specific theme. This year the theme of World Wildlife Day 2023 is "Partnerships for wildlife conservation." The main purpose behind this theme is to pay tribute and honor to the people who are taking steps to preserve wildlife and are making a difference.
According to the United Nations, "This upcoming year, the UN celebrates a special partnership: the 50th anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). This Convention is an international agreement between governments to ensure that international trade in specimens of wild animals and plants does not threaten the survival of the species. Today, it grants varying degrees of protection to more than 37,000 species of animals and plants."
The significance of celebrating the World Wildlife Day is to educate the people on issues of concern, to take necessary measures to address global problems regarding the wildlife issues, and to celebrate and reinforce achievements in the field of wildlife conservation.
World Wildlife Day is observed every year to celebrate the contributions of all wild flora and fauna species in our lives and the health of the planet.
