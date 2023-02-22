Indian Women in Digital Spaces: Does Online Anonymity Guarantee Safety?

The central thought here is that Anonymity has always been associated with women for most of history, so much so that a grant program named ‘Anonymous was a Woman Award’ was initiated by a New York artist in 1996.

The award was designed for women artists who are over 40 years of age to counter sexism in the art world. The Award has been named in reference to the line from the book ‘A Room of One’s Own’ authored by Virginia Woolf. It has been founded in recognition of all women artists who have remained anonymous through the ages for various reasons.

Anonymity, however, has supported women in particular, to tell stories which could otherwise get them into trouble. We may also recall the anonymous ‘Guerrilla Girls’ of New York City known for their anonymity, who began a movement regarding sexism and racism in the art industry, educating the public about intersectional-feminist issues in the art world by wearing gorilla masks.

The society now is in the midst of a digital transformation ie, the integration of technology into many areas of our personal lives, leisure, and work. It is important to understand that the online and offline worlds co-exist. A bird’s eye view, hence, is required to decode how structural oppression exists and re-manifests in digital spaces as it does offline.

In the present times, the Internet has become a significant means for activism, or redefined communications, or trying to reach outwards to build a community that reflects our needs and values or creates broader changes in the world.