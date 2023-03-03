Chaitra Navratri 2023: Start Date, Timing, Muhurat, & Tithi for Nine Day Event

Chaitra Navratri 2023 is one of the important festivals for the Hindus and this year the festival will begin on 22 March and it will be celebrated for nine days. The navami tithi for Chaitra Navratri 2023 will fall on 30 March 2023.

Chaitra Navratri is also known as Vasanta Navratri and is celebrated in north India and people worship of Goddess Durga. According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of a new year and usually falls in the month of March or April. As the name suggests, the festival is celebrated for a period of 9 days, the name of the festival is made up of two words ‘Nav’ meaning nine and ‘ratri’ meaning night.

During these nine days, people worship nine different forms of Goddess Durga- Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, Siddhidhatri.

Let's know the date, timings, tithi, and muhurat for the nine day occasion of Chaitra Navratri 2023.