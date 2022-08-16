National Flags Worth Over Rs 60 Cr Procured via Government e-Marketplace Portal

GeM CEO PK Singh said, "By virtue of being an online platform it was possible for GeM to rapidly onboard sellers and meet very large requirements for an item that has had no history of procurement at such a scale. The team at GeM regularly interacted with buyer entities to ensure that the procurement process was smooth, and delivery was made in time."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, 15 August, that public response to his government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is an indication of the revival of the country's collective conscience and its strength, which even "big socialists and experts of social science" cannot imagine.

The PM had given a call on 22 July to strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at homes.

As many as 4,159 sellers have registered at the GeM platform to supply the flags.