FAQ | What Is the Code for Properly Disposing Of the National Flag?

Independence Day 2022 FAQ: What is the code on how to dispose of the national flag?
(Photo: iStock)
Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the country is all decked up in the Tricolour to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the people of India to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.
But, did you know there are official guidelines for properly hoisting, handling, and disposing of the Tricolour when it is damaged or destroyed?
The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002, amended on 19 July 2022, lays down the rules.
Ahead of Independence Day, here is all you need to know about the official rules on disposing of the national flag.
Who can hoist the Flag?
According to the Flag Code of India, there is no restriction on who can hoist the national flag. This includes private organisations, educational institutes, and members of the general public.
Are there any rules regarding the dimensions of the national flag?
According to the code, the flag can be of any size, but the ratio of the length to the width of the flag should be 3:2 – a rectangular shape.
Which materials can be used to make the flags?
According to a press statement released by the Ministry of Home Affairs outlining the amendments made to the Flag Code of India, 2002, the national flag can be made of hand-spun, hand-woven or machine-made cotton, polyester, or silk khadi bunting.
Can I wave paper flags at my school, or at a private event?
Yes, according to the Flag Code of India, a paper flag may be waved by the public on special occasions of national importance, however, they should not be discarded on the ground after the event.
Can I display a flag if it is damaged?
No, according to the amended code, damaged or dishevelled flags should not be displayed.
How do I dispose of a damaged flag?
Damaged flags should be disposed of as a whole flag in a dignified manner. This may be done by burning it in private.