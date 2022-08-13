FAQ | What Is the Code for Properly Disposing Of the National Flag?

Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the country is all decked up in the Tricolour to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested all the people of India to hoist the national flag in their homes as a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

But, did you know there are official guidelines for properly hoisting, handling, and disposing of the Tricolour when it is damaged or destroyed?

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971 and the Flag Code of India, 2002, amended on 19 July 2022, lays down the rules.

Ahead of Independence Day, here is all you need to know about the official rules on disposing of the national flag.