National Mathematics Day 2023: History, Importance, How To Celebrate & Details

National Mathematics Day is celebrated on 22 December every year. This day has been observed since 2012. The then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh paid tribute to the birth anniversary of Ramanujan as National Mathematics Day. The day is celebrated to understand the significant legacy of Ramanujan's contribution to Maths. The genius mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, was born on 22 December 1887, to a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. This day is significant to all mathematicians across the country.

Since ancient times, various scholars have made great changes to the field of mathematics including Aryabhata, Brahmagupta, Mahavira, Bhaskara II, Srinivasa Ramanujan, etc. At a very young age, Srinivasa Ramanujan unveiled signs of an unfolding genius and he showed his contributions regarding fractions, infinite series, number theory, etc, in mathematics. We should celebrate National Mathematics Day every year grandly.