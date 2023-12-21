Jaipur Literature Festival Unveils Key Themes & Speakers for 2024 Edition

With the 17th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival set to take place from 1-5 February 2024, at Hotel Clarks Amer in Rajasthan's Pink City, Teamwork Arts, the festival's producers, have announced the key themes for the latest edition.

The literature festival will revolve around "art and culture" in 2024. Paying homage to India's foremost modern artist, the festival is set to host a session on Raja Ravi Varma's "artistic genius" with Ganesh V Shivaswamy, a lawyer who has delved deep into Varma's work.

Another discussion is set to be held around Leonardo da Vinci, not just as a painter but as an inventor and scientist too. Museum curator and art historian Luke Syson will be looking at how "the complexity of his (da Vinci's) creativity and personality that have sometimes almost overshadowed the importance of his aims and techniques as a painter."