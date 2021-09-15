Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: Court Frames Charges Against 5 Accused

Charges have been framed against five accused in the case – Virendra Sinh Tawde, Sanjeev Punalekar, Vikram Bhave, Sachin Andure, and Sharad Kalaskar. The men are linked to the radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha, as per The Indian Express.

The charges have been framed under section 16 of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) (punishment for terrorist act), in addition to sections 302 (murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), and relevant sections of the Arms Act, news agency PTI reported.