Narendra Dabholkar Murder: Court Orders Framing of Charges Against Five Accused

A special court in Pune on Tuesday, 7 September, passed an order to frame charges against the five men accused of murdering veteran rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar in August 2013, The Times of India reported.

The accused are linked to the radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha, as per The Indian Express.

“The court has taken up all the charges brought by us. We will communicate the charges to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The framing will be deferred to 15 September. We are not going to challenge this order,” special public prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

On 20 August 2013, two men shot dead Dr Dabholkar, a rationalist and the founder of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, around 7.30 am while he was on his morning walk on a bridge near Omkareshwar Temple in Pune.