NCB Used the Same Panch Witness for 5 Cases in Last One Year: Report

Image used for representational purposes.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has once again come under scrutiny after several allegations were made against the agency, following Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Aryan Khan was granted bail on 29 October.
As per an Indian Express report, out of the ten independent witnesses used by the NCB in the case, the same panch witness, Adil Fazal Usmani, who has been used in at least five other cases since 2020, has been used.
Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik has in the recent weeks, made several allegations against the NCB and its Mumbai Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede, who spear headed the NCB raid on the Cordelia cruise in Mumbai earlier this month.
Malik was also the first one to allege that the agency has used the same panch witness for multiple cases. Malik had shared one Fletcher Patel’s panchnama to demonstrate the same.
Meanwhile, another witness, Prabhakar Sail, alleged that Sameer Wankhede had made him sign on bank papers. Sail had also alleged that he overheard discussions of a Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D’Souza, out of which Rs 8 crore were to be paid to Wankhede.
Apart from Usmani, Gosavi, Bhanushali and Sail, the NCB listed Aubrey Gomez, V Waigankar, Aparna Rane, Prakash Bahadur, Shoaib Faiz and Muzammil Ibrahim as panch witnesses in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, some of whom work as security staff of the cruise, Indian Express reported.
Usmani, a Jogeshwari resident, has been used in at least five cases since 2020. Notably, an anonymous letter by an NCB official shared a few days ago by Malik levelling allegations against Wankhede in as many as 26 cases, has reference to a “drug peddler” Usmani, from whom the NCB sourced 60-gram MD to plant in a different case (24/2021).
However, Usmani, named in the NCB panchnamas does not have a criminal record in the Sessions Court or police records.
Following Malik’s allegations, Patel had said that he was an Army veteran who was happy to help government agencies and that he had met Wankhede at a function a few years back, Indian Express reported.
While searches and seizures are conducted by officials, the panch witnesses is present so as to rule out planting of evidence and testify during trial. Moreover, Section 100 of the CrPC states that the panchs “shall be independent and respectable inhabitants” of the locality where a panchnama is being drawn.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)