JeM Plot to Target Polls Defeated: PM Modi, Post Nagrota Encounter

PM Modi's tweets came amid reports of him holding a security review. File photo of PM Narendra Modi. | (Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 20 November, took to Twitter to say that “a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercise in Jammu and Kashmir” has been defeated.

PM Modi’s tweets came amid reports of him holding a security review with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and top intelligence establishment over the Nagrota encounter in which four suspected terrorists were reportedly killed.

WHAT DID PM MODI SAY?

PM Modi, on Friday, tweeted:

“Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Further, the prime minister said that the killing of the four alleged terrorists “belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

THE NAGROTA ENCOUNTER

In the wee hours of Thursday, 19 November, an encounter between suspected terrorirsts and security forces took place near Ban Toll Plaza in the Nagrota area of Jammu district, reported ANI. Further, according to ANI, four terrorists were killed in the encounter that lasted for four hours. A truck was allegedly intercepted at 5 am during a routine check on Thursday, following which the encounter occurred. Mukesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (IG), Jammu Zone, told ANI:

“During the search, CRPF soldiers and police were fired upon using heavy ammunition, and grenades were also lobbed. More forces were called in and the encounter went on for 3 hours.”

Unnamed government sources reportedly informed ANI that plans for a “major attack” on the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack were discovered. Further, ANI, citing sources, reported that “the four terrorists are likely from the United Nations-designated terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).” ANI’s sources reportedly said:

“These terrorists used old modus operandi and had recently infiltrated the Indian side. An investigation is underway.”

Mukesh Singh also told ANI that it was possible that a “big attack” was being planned by the suspected terrorists, targeting the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K.

“It’s possible that they were planning a big attack. This kind of seizure is unprecedented. It is possible that they were targeting the DDC election. However, we are investigating.” Mukesh Singh, according to ANI.

THE DDC ELECTIONS