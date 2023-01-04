Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Morning Result Declared; Know Details
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today: Download Dear Torsa morning result from nagalandlotteries.com on Wednesday.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result is declared today, Wednesday, 4 January 2023. The Nagaland State Lottery Department declares the Dear Torsa morning result every Wednesday, as per the schedule. It is important to note that the Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa result is released at 1 pm on the official website of the department - nagalandlotteries.com. Participants of the draw today can download the PDF anytime they want from the website and go through the winners for Wednesday.
The Nagaland State lottery sambad Dear Torsa morning result on Wednesday is declared in a PDF format on the official website so that participants can download it easily. One has to go to nagalandlotteries.com and find the morning result link that is activated by the Nagaland State Lottery Department. The official website contains all the latest updates.
The Nagaland State weekly lotteries are extremely popular among the people. The State Lottery Department distributes huge prize money so people are motivated to participate in the lottery sambad draws.
However, it is important to note that not all participants are able to win the prize money. Only a few lucky winners can take home the prize amounts if they are able to claim them on time.
Nagaland Lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday Draw: Prize Details
Here is the complete Nagaland lottery Dear Torsa Wednesday morning draw prize money details you should know:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 9000
Third Prize: Rs 450
Fourth Prize: Rs 250
Fifth Prize: Rs 120
To know more about the prize money and the ways to claim them, you can check out the official website of the Nagaland State Lottery Department. All the details are mentioned on the site for interested people.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Dear Torsa Result: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Nagaland lottery sambad Dear Torsa Wednesday morning result on 4 January 2023:
First, visit the official website - nagalandlotteries.com.
Find the section that states "Today's result" on the homepage.
Now, click on the option that says "1 PM" to open the Dear Torsa PDF.
The Dear Torsa lottery sambad result will be downloaded to your device.
You can take a look at the list of winning numbers whenever you want.
Take a printout of the Dear Torsa result PDF if required.
